Overview of Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD

Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Ferneini works at Connecticut Vascular Center in North Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.