Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD
Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Ferneini's Office Locations
Connecticut Vascular Center PC280 State St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 288-2886
Connecticut Vascular Center PC6 Business Park Dr Ste 203, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8053
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After almost 4 years of not being able to walk i went to Dr ferneini and he found the problem on the first visit. Also fond a 95% blocked carotid artery that could have caused serious problems. He corrected both and I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone. He is a excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Antoine Ferneini, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- Yale U Hosp St Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
