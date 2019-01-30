Overview of Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD

Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA.



Dr. Hallak works at San Diego Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.