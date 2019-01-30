Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD
Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Hallak's Office Locations
San Diego Institute of Plastic Surgery16766 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 203A, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best Plastic Surgeon in San Diego County.
About Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hallak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hallak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallak has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hallak speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallak.
