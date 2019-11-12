Overview of Dr. Antoine Jebran, MD

Dr. Antoine Jebran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jebran works at ANTOINE A JEBRAN MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.