Dr. Antoine Jebran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jebran's Office Locations
Antoine A Jebran MD8314 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-0741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Jebran and his lovely office. Dr. Jebran is an excellent doctor who has been practicing pediatrics for decades. His office staff are kind and very helpful. It’s a cozy place and we have a great experience there every single time.
About Dr. Antoine Jebran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jebran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jebran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jebran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jebran speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jebran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jebran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jebran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jebran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.