Overview of Dr. Antoine Kassis, MD

Dr. Antoine Kassis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kassis works at Antoine Kassis, MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.