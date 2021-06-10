Dr. Mitri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine Mitri, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Mitri, MD
Dr. Antoine Mitri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Mitri's Office Locations
Prentice Mitri & Hijazin10916 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-6818
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have ALWAYS had AMAZING experiences with Dr. Mitri. He is extremely knowledgeable, kind and patient. I trust his expertise as he has been practicing for many years and treats his patients with kindness and compassion. Dr. Mitri radiates good and kind characteristics and I promise that your expereince will be as good as mine always are.
About Dr. Antoine Mitri, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitri has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitri speaks Arabic.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitri.
