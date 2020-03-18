Dr. Antoine Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Rizk, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Rizk, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Rizk works at
Locations
Coast Cardiovascular Associates1391 Broad Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-8868
Biloxi Office1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 863-8868
Memorial Orthopedic Trauma4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-4000
Memorial Physician Clinics Allergy & Immunology12261 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 867-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener and inspires confidence. He does a good job of staying current with new procedures and meds.
About Dr. Antoine Rizk, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1568411403
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- St Raphael Hosp
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph
