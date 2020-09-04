Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tohmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD
Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Tohmeh's Office Locations
MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center605 E Holland Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 342-3011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tohmeh is a fine surgeon. He fused L4-L5-S1. I had to convulse for 4 1/2 months. The surgery was a total success. I have talked to many people who have had a back surgery that turned out poorly. Just about everyone of them did not follow their doctors instructions. My wife was having severe back pain. We met with Dr Tohmeh. He said he would not work on my wife. For him to work on he back with so many bad vertebrae there would be greater than a 25% rate of failure. We agreed with him. He stated "I am sure you can find a Ortho Surgeon to do the surgery but, I won't". He referred us to Dr. Dawley for a spinal stimulator. I worked so well the she realized her hip hurt. The back pain was masking the hip pain. So, she got a new hip.
About Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tohmeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tohmeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tohmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tohmeh works at
Dr. Tohmeh has seen patients for Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tohmeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tohmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tohmeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tohmeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tohmeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.