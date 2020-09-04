See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD

Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tohmeh works at MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tohmeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center
    605 E Holland Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 342-3011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tohmeh?

    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr Tohmeh is a fine surgeon. He fused L4-L5-S1. I had to convulse for 4 1/2 months. The surgery was a total success. I have talked to many people who have had a back surgery that turned out poorly. Just about everyone of them did not follow their doctors instructions. My wife was having severe back pain. We met with Dr Tohmeh. He said he would not work on my wife. For him to work on he back with so many bad vertebrae there would be greater than a 25% rate of failure. We agreed with him. He stated "I am sure you can find a Ortho Surgeon to do the surgery but, I won't". He referred us to Dr. Dawley for a spinal stimulator. I worked so well the she realized her hip hurt. The back pain was masking the hip pain. So, she got a new hip.
    Bill Braid — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tohmeh to family and friends

    Dr. Tohmeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tohmeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD.

    About Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366549040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tohmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tohmeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tohmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tohmeh works at MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tohmeh’s profile.

    Dr. Tohmeh has seen patients for Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tohmeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tohmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tohmeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tohmeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tohmeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.