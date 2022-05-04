Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD
Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD is an Urology Specialist in CORTLANDT, NY.
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Urology1985 Crompond Road, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant, caring empathy. Will not prescribe unnecessary medication. I had fun.
About Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1720092224
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.