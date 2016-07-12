Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD
Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham's Office Locations
RWJ OB GYN Associates3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 497-2723
Robert Wood Johnson Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 497-2736
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ham?
My experience with Dr Ham was extraordinary positive. It had been a long time since my last exam and I recently moved from another city. Dr Ham was extremely knowledgeable and kind. Took a.history from me and then I had exam.Always explaining what she was doing. She saw something that she wanted to further explore and ordered pelvic ultrasound in her office that day, just to be on the safe side. Wonderful disposition. Put me at ease immediately and love her upbeat personality. Two thumbs up!,
About Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245343821
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.
