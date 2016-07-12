See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kendall Park, NJ
Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD

Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj R W Johnson Med School

Dr. Ham works at RWJ OB GYN Associates in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RWJ OB GYN Associates
    3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2723
  2. 2
    Robert Wood Johnson Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates
    525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Herpes Simplex Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Herpes Simplex Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ham?

Jul 12, 2016
My experience with Dr Ham was extraordinary positive. It had been a long time since my last exam and I recently moved from another city. Dr Ham was extremely knowledgeable and kind. Took a.history from me and then I had exam.Always explaining what she was doing. She saw something that she wanted to further explore and ordered pelvic ultrasound in her office that day, just to be on the safe side. Wonderful disposition. Put me at ease immediately and love her upbeat personality. Two thumbs up!,
Linda in Kendall Park, NJ — Jul 12, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ham to family and friends

Dr. Ham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD.

About Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245343821
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ham has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.