Overview of Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD

Dr. Antoinette Ham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj R W Johnson Med School



Dr. Ham works at RWJ OB GYN Associates in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

