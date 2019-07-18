See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD

Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marengo-Barbick's Office Locations

    1075 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108 (619) 881-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
STD Screening

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Jul 18, 2019
My appointment with Dr. Marengo was such a great experience. She takes the time to explain in detail any and all concerns and questions and works to find the best solution to resolve your health issue.she is very kind,compassionate,and knowledgable, and does her best to make sure that you are comfortable and assured that you are in capable hands. I am really looking forward to working with her to better my health. I would strongly recommend her services.
Yvonne N. Hamilton — Jul 18, 2019
About Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northwestern Center / Medical School
Medical Education

Dr. Marengo-Barbick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marengo-Barbick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marengo-Barbick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marengo-Barbick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marengo-Barbick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

