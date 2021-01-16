Overview of Dr. Antoinette Sakaris, MD

Dr. Antoinette Sakaris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sakaris works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.