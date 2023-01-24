See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Bilchik works at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Anton J. Bilchik, MD
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 449-5206
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Colorectal Cancer

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609916733
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Canc Inst-St John's Hosp
    Residency
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • U of Witwatersrand
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilchik works at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bilchik’s profile.

    Dr. Bilchik has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilchik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilchik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

