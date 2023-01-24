Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD
Overview
Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bilchik works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Anton J. Bilchik, MD2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 449-5206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilchik?
Very good my Dr Allways makes me fill better even if we just talke I am very pleased with my Dr I believe that he is the best
About Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609916733
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Canc Inst-St John's Hosp
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- U of Witwatersrand
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilchik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilchik works at
Dr. Bilchik has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilchik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilchik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.