Dr. Anton Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anton Perera, MD
Dr. Anton Perera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Perera's Office Locations
Vascular and Vein Institute of the South1385 W Brierbrook Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 390-2930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a condition called May-Thurner syndrome which causes a recurring DVT. I suddenly developed an acute DVT so I called Dr. Dias Perera’s office, who got me in within a few hours, assessed my situation, ordered treatment and further diagnostics to see if my condition could be corrected. He was kind, professional, explained things well, and asked if I had questions, despite it being an extremely busy day at this office. The staff was all wonderful as well.
About Dr. Anton Perera, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1336313170
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
