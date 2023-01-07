Dr. Anton Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Kelly, MD
Dr. Anton Kelly, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Burns, Critical Care and Trauma525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-8490
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I have been through two surgeries with Dr. Kelly -- he is not only gifted, but knows how to listen and ease concerns. You cannot ask for better in a physician or his team.
- Trauma Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245492818
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
- Easton Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
