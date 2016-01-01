See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Yuba City, CA
Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD

Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA. 

Dr. Kurdin works at Rideout Medical Associates in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Marysville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurdin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Valley Orthopedic & Hand Surgery
    370 Del Norte Ave Ste 201, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 751-7201
  2. 2
    Rideout Hospital Pathology
    726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-4300
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Knee Replacement
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Knee Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336757970
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

