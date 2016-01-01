Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurdin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD
Overview of Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD
Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA.
Dr. Kurdin works at
Dr. Kurdin's Office Locations
North Valley Orthopedic & Hand Surgery370 Del Norte Ave Ste 201, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 751-7201
Rideout Hospital Pathology726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Directions (530) 749-4300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anton Kurdin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1336757970
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
