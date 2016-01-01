See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Anton Manyak, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anton Manyak, MD

Dr. Anton Manyak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Manyak works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manyak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Mason Ids Inpatient Hospital Pharmacy
    925 Seneca St # G2, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Dyslipidemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Dyslipidemia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

About Dr. Anton Manyak, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1164927687
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anton Manyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manyak works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Manyak’s profile.

Dr. Manyak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manyak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.