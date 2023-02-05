Dr. Anton Orlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Orlin, MD
Dr. Anton Orlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr ORLIN has been very helpful with my serious eye problems. He follows me on a regular basis.
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Orlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlin has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
357 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.