Dr. Anton Orlin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (357)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anton Orlin, MD

Dr. Anton Orlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Orlin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orlin's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 357 ratings
    Patient Ratings (357)
    5 Star
    (312)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr ORLIN has been very helpful with my serious eye problems. He follows me on a regular basis.
    About Dr. Anton Orlin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1720138498
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anton Orlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orlin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Orlin’s profile.

    Dr. Orlin has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    357 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

