Dr. Anton Pesok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anton Pesok, MD
Dr. Anton Pesok, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Pesok's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anton Pesok, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1538116272
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesok speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesok.
