Dr. Wintner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton Wintner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anton Wintner, MD
Dr. Anton Wintner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Wintner's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Thoughtful, skillful, highly effective, great concern for patients. BTW, his name is Wintner, not Winter.
About Dr. Anton Wintner, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720340243
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
