Overview

Dr. Antonela Barbu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie Carol Davila and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Barbu works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.