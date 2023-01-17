See All Family Doctors in Richmond, MI
Dr. Antonella Racano, DO

Family Medicine
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Antonella Racano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, MI. 

Dr. Racano works at HFM Richmond Family Medicine & Walk-In Clinic in Richmond, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Richmond
    67267 S Main St, Richmond, MI 48062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 727-2761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Antonella Racano, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295221760
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antonella Racano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Racano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Racano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Racano works at HFM Richmond Family Medicine & Walk-In Clinic in Richmond, MI. View the full address on Dr. Racano’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Racano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

