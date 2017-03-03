Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gofron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD
Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Locations
Madison Medical Affiliates - Cathedral Square Suite 201 (endocrinology)788 N Jefferson St Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 291-1560
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Milwaukee2323 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 541-9900
Wisconsin Health Fund6200 W BLUEMOUND RD, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 771-5600Monday8:00am - 11:45amFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I was impressed with Dr Gofron's concern about my condition and more importantly the risk of being on the medicine too long. He has been very cautious in monitoring my blood so as not to be on methimazole too long. His nurse, Lisa, is very good about getting back to you with answers and is also very caring.
About Dr. Antoni Gofron, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871501593
Education & Certifications
- Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Gofron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gofron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gofron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gofron speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gofron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gofron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gofron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.