Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD
Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Stephen works at
Dr. Stephen's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0531Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6100
-
3
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephen?
she is very responsible and professional.
About Dr. Antonia Stephen, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1386626679
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephen works at
Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephen speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.