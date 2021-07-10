See All Gastroenterologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Mannone works at Main Gastroenterology in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maged Rizk, MD
Dr. Maged Rizk, MD
3.8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
3.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD
Dr. Scott Gabbard, MD
4.4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsville Office
    8201 Main St Ste 4, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 632-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mannone?

    Jul 10, 2021
    The most caring dr. I have ever had the pleasure with, explained everything in terms you can understand. I would highly recommend him.
    Bill Snyder — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mannone to family and friends

    Dr. Mannone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mannone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD.

    About Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821073388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Policlinico University Of Milano
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Sisters of Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Parma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PARMA / FACULTY MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannone works at Main Gastroenterology in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mannone’s profile.

    Dr. Mannone has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Antonino Mannone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.