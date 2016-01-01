Overview of Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD

Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Achkar works at DONOHUE CARDIOLOGY ASSOC in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.