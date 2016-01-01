Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD
Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Achkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Achkar's Office Locations
-
1
Donohue Cardiology Assoc580 S Aiken Ave Ste 430, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1148
-
2
Arthritis & Internal Medicine Associates3500 5th Ave Ste 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 682-2434
-
3
Gma Love & Scheri Family Practice117 Vip Dr Ste 120, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Achkar?
About Dr. Antonio Achkar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770555922
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achkar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achkar works at
Dr. Achkar has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Achkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.