Overview of Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD

Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Aragon II works at Panhandle Eye Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.