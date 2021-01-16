Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aragon II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD
Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Aragon II works at
Dr. Aragon II's Office Locations
Panhandle Eye Group7411 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 351-1870
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 351-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Aragon for about a decade. He’s helped me so much with my diabetic eye problems. I highly recommend him. Someone else noted that some of his staff is not performing their job properly. I’m having trouble right now getting a surgery approved. They aren’t very helpful. I’ve been talking to my insurance and primary care physician and they both say that his office should be getting it approved. However his person there keeps telling me to go back to my primary. We’ll see how it plays out. I don’t think that I should be spending hours to get this done. Not happy.
About Dr. Antonio Aragon II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992774590
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aragon II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aragon II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aragon II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aragon II has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aragon II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aragon II speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aragon II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aragon II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aragon II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aragon II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.