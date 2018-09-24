Overview of Dr. Antonio Balatbat, MD

Dr. Antonio Balatbat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Balatbat works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.