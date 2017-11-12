Dr. Antonio Bullon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Bullon, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Bullon, MD
Dr. Antonio Bullon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullon's Office Locations
- 1 955 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 905-7103
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullon?
Ive seen Dr. Bullon for over ten yrs. All these yrs he kept my meds region simple, so I take only 1 brand of medication today. I know polypharmaceuticals are a problem where psychiatrists prescribe so many different kinds of meds they cant reduce anything cuz they get in over their heads. Dr. B has never done this wirh me. I only take 1 type of meds at a time, although I've switched + tried many different meds over the yrs...usually looking for a pill that has less side effects. He's also nice.
About Dr. Antonio Bullon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063527950
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.