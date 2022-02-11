Dr. Antonio Caracta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caracta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Caracta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Caracta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 491 BARD AVE, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 447-3542
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caracta?
You want a doctor who is always on his best game and that describes Dr. Caracta. He treats you like a friend and not a number.
About Dr. Antonio Caracta, MD
- Cardiology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1508927013
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caracta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caracta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caracta has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caracta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caracta speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caracta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caracta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caracta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caracta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.