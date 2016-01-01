Overview

Dr. Antonio Carbayo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Carbayo works at Full Health University Medical Clinic in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.