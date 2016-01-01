Dr. Antonio Carbayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Carbayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Carbayo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Antonio Carbayo MD Inc. Dba
Locations
Antonio Carbayo MD Inc. Dba1911 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 667-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antonio Carbayo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033149356
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbayo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Antonio Carbayo MD Inc. Dba
Dr. Carbayo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbayo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.