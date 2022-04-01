Overview

Dr. Antonio Castaneda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Castaneda works at Antonio Castaneda, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.