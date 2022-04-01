Dr. Antonio Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Castaneda, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Castaneda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Locations
-
1
Antonio Altamirano Castaneda1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 777, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 698-9700
-
2
Antonio Castaneda MDPA1125 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 698-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castaneda did a wonderful job laparoscopically repairing my husband's hernia. It was day surgery and the staff at Texas Health Resources (Harris Downtown) was very caring and competent. One of our specialist doctors chose Dr. Castaneda for his own hernia surgery. It has been a number of years since the procedure, and it was very successful.
About Dr. Antonio Castaneda, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851343511
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School-Houston
- Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, General Surgery
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern
