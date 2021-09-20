Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD
Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1994|Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1995 and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Chamoun works at
Dr. Chamoun's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Orthopedics at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
-
2
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamoun?
Always good!
About Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1043281595
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Cooper Hlth System/Umdnj-Rwjms
- Cooper Hlth System
- Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1994|Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1995
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Lancaster General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamoun works at
Dr. Chamoun has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chamoun speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.