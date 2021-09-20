Overview of Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD

Dr. Antonio Chamoun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1994|Saint Joseph University of Beirut-Lebanon, 1995 and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Chamoun works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.