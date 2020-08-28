Overview

Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Coirin works at Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.