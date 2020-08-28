Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coirin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Coirin works at
Locations
-
1
Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA1552 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 248-7168
-
2
Antonio Coirin MD1329 Spanos Ct Ste B4, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 300-7947
- 3 644 E Harding Way Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 244-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr. Coirin to family and friends 100%
About Dr. Antonio Coirin, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1275573446
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Genl Hospital
- Mt Zion Hosp
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Coirin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coirin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coirin works at
Dr. Coirin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coirin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coirin speaks Japanese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coirin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coirin.
