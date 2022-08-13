Dr. Cubano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Antonio Cubano M.d. P.A.725 Primera Blvd Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 732-7266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cubano is great optimistic Dr and his PA is super sweet. The office manager did tried me once. Had to call to talk to accounting after several emails an asking for the billing. The check was issued after months of me over paying. But they returned the money. People can make mistakes specially dealing with coding the insurance doesn't make it easier at the accounting part the times I use to go to the office before the pandemic started everyone in the office is pretty cool.
About Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881895951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cubano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cubano speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubano.
