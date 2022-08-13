See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.2 (35)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Cubano works at ANTONIO CUBANO MD PA in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antonio Cubano M.d. P.A.
    725 Primera Blvd Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 732-7266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Dr. Cubano is great optimistic Dr and his PA is super sweet. The office manager did tried me once. Had to call to talk to accounting after several emails an asking for the billing. The check was issued after months of me over paying. But they returned the money. People can make mistakes specially dealing with coding the insurance doesn't make it easier at the accounting part the times I use to go to the office before the pandemic started everyone in the office is pretty cool.
    About Dr. Antonio Cubano, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881895951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cubano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cubano works at ANTONIO CUBANO MD PA in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cubano’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cubano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cubano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

