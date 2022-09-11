Overview of Dr. Antonio Cusi, MD

Dr. Antonio Cusi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Cusi works at Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.