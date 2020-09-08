See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. De Filippo works at Success TMS - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Success TMS - Pembroke Pines
    2225 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 902-3424
  2. 2
    Archways Inc
    919 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-5027
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    
    About Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346223658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
