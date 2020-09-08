Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Filippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Dr. De Filippo works at
Locations
1
Success TMS - Pembroke Pines2225 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (305) 902-3424
2
Archways Inc919 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 751-5027Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great very competent Doctor.
About Dr. Antonio De Filippo, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1346223658
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Filippo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Filippo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Filippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Filippo works at
Dr. De Filippo speaks Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De Filippo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Filippo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Filippo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Filippo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.