Dr. Antonio Del Rosario, MD

Family Medicine
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Del Rosario, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reynoldsburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Del Rosario works at Antonio J Del Rosario MD in Reynoldsburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

ADHD and-or ADD
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening

ADHD and-or ADD
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Stye
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Antonio Del Rosario, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497733422
    Education & Certifications

    • OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosario works at Antonio J Del Rosario MD in Reynoldsburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Del Rosario’s profile.

    Dr. Del Rosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

