Dr. Antonio Figueroa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonio Figueroa, MD
Dr. Antonio Figueroa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad El Salvador and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations
Antonio Figueroa MD1740 Boca Chica Blvd Ste 100, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 396-8785
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doc who truly cares about his patients (our children)
About Dr. Antonio Figueroa, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1376596080
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital Medical Center
- Christ Hospital Medical Center
- Christ Hospital Medical Center
- Universidad El Salvador
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
