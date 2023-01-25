Overview of Dr. Antonio Flores, MD

Dr. Antonio Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.