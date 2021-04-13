See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD

Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Fojo works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fojo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue Floor 9, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821212473
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Fojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fojo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fojo works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fojo’s profile.

    Dr. Fojo has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fojo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fojo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

