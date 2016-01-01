Dr. Antonio Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonio Garcia, MD
Dr. Antonio Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Antonio M. Garcia MD586 E MISSION BLVD, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 622-6240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antonio Garcia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821177833
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
