Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Martinsburg, WV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD

Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. 

Dr. Garcia Merino works at Novus Healthcare, Inc in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia Merino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novus Healthcare Inc.
    307 Medical Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 260-6831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 15, 2020
    Dr garcia likes to listen to you and help you as much as possible he is a great dr and helped me in many ways with anxiety and depression other drs I’ve been to never really wanted to listen to what was going on I highly recommend this office
    — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD
    About Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861635989
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Elmhurst City Hosp Mt Sinai Hosp Svcs
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Merino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Merino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia Merino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Merino works at Novus Healthcare, Inc in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Garcia Merino’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia Merino has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Merino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Merino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Merino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Merino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Merino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

