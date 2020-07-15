Overview of Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD

Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV.



Dr. Garcia Merino works at Novus Healthcare, Inc in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.