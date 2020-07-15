Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Merino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD
Dr. Antonio Garcia Merino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV.
Novus Healthcare Inc.307 Medical Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (681) 260-6831
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr garcia likes to listen to you and help you as much as possible he is a great dr and helped me in many ways with anxiety and depression other drs I’ve been to never really wanted to listen to what was going on I highly recommend this office
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1861635989
- Elmhurst City Hosp Mt Sinai Hosp Svcs
Dr. Garcia Merino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Merino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Merino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Merino has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Merino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia Merino speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Merino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Merino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Merino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Merino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.