Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Map Pin Small St Petersburg, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD

Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Gayoso works at Gayoso Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gayoso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gayoso Plastic Surgery
    1515 22nd Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568435832
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University SC
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Gayoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gayoso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gayoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gayoso works at Gayoso Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gayoso’s profile.

    Dr. Gayoso has seen patients for Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.