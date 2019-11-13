Overview of Dr. Antonio Lopez, MD

Dr. Antonio Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at CareMedica in Hamden, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.