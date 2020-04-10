Dr. Mendoza Ladd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Mendoza Ladd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antonio Mendoza Ladd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso and Unm Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza Ladd works at
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1130
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very kind and knowledgeable. Helped me avoid surgery. I'm very grateful I found Dr. Mendoza-Ladd.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mendoza Ladd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza Ladd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza Ladd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza Ladd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza Ladd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza Ladd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.