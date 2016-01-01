Overview

Dr. Antonio Meraz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Charles R. Drew, University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Meraz works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.