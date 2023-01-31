Dr. Antonio Monzon IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monzon IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Monzon IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Monzon IV, MD
Dr. Antonio Monzon IV, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Monzon IV's Office Locations
Iparraguirre, Jose I, M.d.8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 302, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was great
About Dr. Antonio Monzon IV, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184663585
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monzon IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monzon IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monzon IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monzon IV has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monzon IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Monzon IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monzon IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monzon IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monzon IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.