Dr. Pantaleo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rome "La Sapienza" and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Westchester Health Medical PC945 Summer St Fl 3, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 359-2444
Westchester Health Medical PC80 Mill River St Ste 1400, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 359-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pantaleo is the best doctor I've ever been to. He is just such a professional and such a caring doctor that I have no words. I've never experienced such care and compassion from a doctor. He is so polite and knowledgeable & most importantly sits with you and answers question after question. I asked him a question previously which he wasn't sure of but for my next appointment he looked at studies and came back with an answer - wow! He works with you on the treatment and asks you what you want. Getting an appointment with him is a challenge and it's for obvious reasons. Excellent doctor!!!!
About Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306916846
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rome "La Sapienza"
Frequently Asked Questions
