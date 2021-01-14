See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (12)
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rome "La Sapienza" and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Pantaleo works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westchester Health Medical PC
    945 Summer St Fl 3, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 359-2444
    Westchester Health Medical PC
    80 Mill River St Ste 1400, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 359-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonio Pantaleo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306916846
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Rome "La Sapienza"
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pantaleo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pantaleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pantaleo works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Pantaleo’s profile.

    Dr. Pantaleo has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantaleo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantaleo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantaleo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pantaleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pantaleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

