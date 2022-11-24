Dr. Antonio Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Paz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Paz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.
Dr. Paz works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Ct PC60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 3E, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-6205Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paz and his team are incredible! They actually take the time to know their patients and provide top notch care. If you need a team to help with your pain, this is the place to go. Dr. Paz, Jen, and Amanda are by far the best at what they do!
About Dr. Antonio Paz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114997665
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Norwalk Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Paz speaks Spanish.
