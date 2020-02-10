Overview

Dr. Antonio Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Phillips works at American Health Network in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.